American Journal of Men's Health (AJMH) is a peer-reviewed quarterly resource for cutting-edge information regarding men's health and illness. AJMH publishes papers from all health, behavioral and social disciplines, including but not limited to medicine, nursing, allied health, public health, health psychology/behavioral medicine, and medical sociology and anthropology. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE)

Publisher SAGE Website http://jmh.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 1.152 (2011)

