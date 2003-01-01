The American Journal of Medicine is the official medical journal of the Association of Professors of Medicine, publishing original clinical research in internal medicine of interest to physicians in academia and in community based practice. It is published monthly by Elsevier under its Excerpta Medica imprint. The journal is abstracted and indexed in BIOSIS, CINAHL, Chemical Abstracts, Current Contents, EMBASE, Global Health, MEDLINE, Science Citation Index, and Scopus.

