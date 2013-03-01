American Journal of Medical Quality is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of Health Care. The journal's editor is David B Nash, MD, MBA. It has been in publication since 1986 and is currently published by SAGE Publications in association with American College of Medical Quality. American Journal of Medical Quality is aimed at those practicing, conducting research, and teaching in the field of clinical quality improvement. The journal publishes research studies, evaluations of the delivery and management of health care, and reports on changes in the field of medical quality. American Journal of Medical Quality is abstracted and indexed in, among other databases: SCOPUS, and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 1.707, ranking it 34 out of 71 journals in the category 'Health Care Sciences & Services'.

Publisher SAGE Publications Country United Kingdom History 1992-present Website http://ajm.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 1.638 (2011)

