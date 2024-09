American Journal of Medical Genetics is a peer-reviewed medical journal dealing with human genetics published in three separate sections (parts) by Wiley-Liss: Until 1996 they were one journal under the name American Journal of Medical Genetics, when they split into Part A and Part B. Part C was established in 1999.

Publisher Wiley-Liss Country United States History 1977–present Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1552-4833

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA