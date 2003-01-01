The American Journal of Hypertension is a monthly, peer-reviewed journal that provides a forum for scientific inquiry of the highest standards in the field of hypertension and related cardiovascular disease. The journal publishes high-quality original research and review articles on basic sciences, molecular biology, clinical and experimental hypertension, cardiology, epidemiology, pediatric hypertension, endocrinology, neurophysiology, and nephrology.

Publisher Oxford University Press Website http://ajh.oxfordjournals.org/?371 Impact factor 3.181 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA