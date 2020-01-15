The American Journal of Human Biology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering human biology. It is the official publication of the Human Biology Association (formerly known as the Human Biology Council). The journal publishes original research, theoretical articles, reviews, and other communications connected to all aspects of human biology, health and disease.

Publisher Wiley-Liss Country United States History 1989–present Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1520-6300 Impact factor 2.021 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA