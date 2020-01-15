The American Journal of Human Biology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering human biology. It is the official publication of the Human Biology Association (formerly known as the Human Biology Council). The journal publishes original research, theoretical articles, reviews, and other communications connected to all aspects of human biology, health and disease.

Publisher
Wiley-Liss
Country
United States
History
1989–present
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1520-6300
Impact factor
2.021 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

American Journal of Human Biology