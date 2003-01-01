The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry is the authoritative source of information for the rapidly developing field of geriatric psychiatry. The Journal contains peer-reviewed articles on the diagnosis and classification of psychiatric disorders of later life, epidemiological and biological correlates of mental health of older adults, and psychopharmacology and other somatic treatments. The Journal is published twelve times a year.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.ajgponline.org/ Impact factor 4.235 (2014)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA