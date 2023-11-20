The American Journal of Criminal Justice is a peer reviewed publication offering research on a wide array of criminal justice topics and issues. Coverage addresses the criminal justice process, the formal and informal interplay between system components, problems and solutions experienced by various segments, innovative practices, policy development and implementation, evaluative research, the players engaged in these enterprises, and a wide assortment of other related interests. The Journal publishes original articles that utilize a broad range of methodologies and perspectives when examining crime, law, and criminal justice processing.

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springer.com/social+sciences/criminology/journal/12103

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

American Journal of Criminal Justice

