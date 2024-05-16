The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal in the field of clinical nutrition. According to the Journal Citation Reports, it has a 2009 impact factor of 6.307, ranking it third among 66 journals in the category "Nutrition & Dietetics". The journal was established in 1952 and is published by the American Society for Nutrition. As of June 2009, the journal s editor-in-chief is Dennis M. Bier (Baylor College of Medicine). A poll conducted in 2009 by the Biomedical and Life Sciences Division of the Special Libraries Association identified the journal as among the "100 most influential journals ... over the last 100 years" in the fields of biology and medicine.

Publisher SLA Biomedical and Life Sciences Division History 1952–present Website http://www.ajcn.org/ Impact factor 6.307 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA