The American Journal of Cardiology is a biweekly peer-reviewed scientific journal in the field of cardiology and general cardiovascular disease. The journal s editor-in-chief is William C. Roberts. It is situated in the second half of the top 20 cardiovascular disease journals ranked by impact factor. Its impact factor in 2010 was 3.680. It supersedes the Transactions of the American College of Cardiology which was published from 1951 to 1957 and the Bulletin of the American College of Cardiology, but it should not be confused with the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Publisher Elsevier History 1958–present Website http://www.ajconline.org/ Impact factor 3.680 (2010)

