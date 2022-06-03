American Educational Research Journal is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of education. The journal's editor is Lois Weis (State University of New York). It has been in publication since 1964 and is currently published by SAGE Publications in association with American Educational Research Association. American Educational Research Journal publishes original, empirical and theoretical studies and analyses in education which constitute significant contributions to the understanding and/or improvement of educational processes and outcomes. The journal focuses on significant political, cultural and social issues in education and explores the outcomes of teaching, learning and human development in both formal and informal settings. American Educational Research Journal is abstracted and indexed in, among other databases, SCOPUS and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 2.479, ranking it 7 out of 177 journals in the category "Education & Educational Research".

Publisher
SAGE Publications
Country
United Kingdom
History
1960-present
Website
http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal201851
Impact factor
2.479 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

American Educational Research Journal

Study snapshot: Untested admissions

In undergraduate admissions, the adoption of test-optional policies at selective private institutions was linked to a 3-4 percent increase in enrollment of Pell Grant recipients, a 10-12 percent increase in enrollment of ...

Education

Apr 12, 2021

0

2

Latinos, Blacks less swayed by college-bound friends

Close friends are important drivers of adolescent behavior, including college attendance, according to Steven Alvarado, assistant professor of sociology in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Education

Mar 4, 2021

0

4

Teachers and Trump

Teachers felt immense pressure from school leaders and families to respond in a certain way—or not at all—in their classrooms following the 2016 presidential election, according to new research from Michigan State University.

Education

Nov 5, 2018

0

2

page 1 from 3