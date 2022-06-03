American Educational Research Journal is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of education. The journal's editor is Lois Weis (State University of New York). It has been in publication since 1964 and is currently published by SAGE Publications in association with American Educational Research Association. American Educational Research Journal publishes original, empirical and theoretical studies and analyses in education which constitute significant contributions to the understanding and/or improvement of educational processes and outcomes. The journal focuses on significant political, cultural and social issues in education and explores the outcomes of teaching, learning and human development in both formal and informal settings. American Educational Research Journal is abstracted and indexed in, among other databases, SCOPUS and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 2.479, ranking it 7 out of 177 journals in the category "Education & Educational Research".

Publisher SAGE Publications Country United Kingdom History 1960-present Website http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal201851 Impact factor 2.479 (2010)

