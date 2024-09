The American Economic Review is a general-interest economics journal. Established in 1911, the AER is among the nation's oldest and most respected scholarly journals in the economics profession and is celebrating over 100 years of publishing! The journal publishes 6 issues containing articles on a broad range of topics as well as the Papers and Proceedings issue in May, which presents selected papers from the AEA's annual meeting along with the reports of officers and committees.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA