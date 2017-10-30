American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics focuses on studies of aggregate fluctuations and growth, and the role of policy in that context. Such studies often borrow from and interact with research in other fields, such as monetary theory, industrial organization, finance, labor economics, political economy, public finance, international economics, and development economics. To the extent that they make a contribution to macroeconomics, papers in these fields are also welcome.

Publisher American Economic Association Website http://www.aeaweb.org/aej-macro/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA