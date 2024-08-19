AMBIO addresses the scientific, social, economic, and cultural factors that influence the condition of the human environment. AMBIO particularly encourages multi- or inter-disciplinary submissions with explicit management or policy recommendations. For more than 40 years AMBIO has brought international perspective to important developments in environmental research, policy and related activities for an international readership of specialists, generalists, students, decision-makers and interested laymen.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/environment/journal/13280 Impact factor 2.025 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA