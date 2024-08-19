AMBIO addresses the scientific, social, economic, and cultural factors that influence the condition of the human environment. AMBIO particularly encourages multi- or inter-disciplinary submissions with explicit management or policy recommendations. For more than 40 years AMBIO has brought international perspective to important developments in environmental research, policy and related activities for an international readership of specialists, generalists, students, decision-makers and interested laymen. 

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springer.com/environment/journal/13280
Impact factor
2.025 (2011)

Unveiling sea country management monitoring trends in Australia

AIMS scientists have partnered with Indigenous communities in the remote Kimberley region of Australia's northwest to monitor culturally important fish populations on coral reefs and incorporate the variability in data to ...

Plants & Animals

May 31, 2024

Study highlights six tools for decolonizing climate research

Climate change is often framed as a scientific problem that requires technical solutions, but Indigenous activists and other leaders have long called for it to be recognized as a social crisis, too. Past and current fossil ...

Environment

Jun 23, 2023

Making more sustainable decisions based on data

Ecosystems deliver many benefits to humans, such as providing water, fruits and vegetables, as well as recreation opportunities. An international research team conducted a pilot study in Eritrea in order to demonstrate that ...

Ecology

Mar 31, 2023

