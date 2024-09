Allergy is a peer-reviewed medical journal covering the field of allergy and immunology, that is published by John Wiley & Sons on behalf of the European Academy of Allergology and Clinical Immunology. It is indexed in PubMed and publishes both original articles and reviews. The current editors-in-chief are Thomas Bieber and Hans-Uwe Simon.

Publisher Wiley-Blackwell History 1948–present Website http://www.wiley.com/bw/journal.asp?ref=0105-4538 Impact factor 6.380 (2009)

