Algal Research is an international phycology journal covering all areas of emerging technologies in algae biology, biomass production, cultivation, harvesting, extraction, bioproducts, and econometrics. It publishes original research and reviews on algal biology (phylogeny, molecular traits and metabolic regulation of microalgae for biofuels), algal cultivation (phototrophic systems in open ponds, heterotrophic systems), algal products and economics, algal harvesting and extraction systems, new conversion technologies for algal biomass and technoeconomic modeling of algae biofuels systems.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/algal-research/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Sea grapes, a healthy delicacy from the ocean

By 2050, the world's population is expected to increase to around 10 billion people. Food production will have to keep pace with this growth. The oceans, with their great, often still untapped potential as a source of food, ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 24, 2022

Fighting viruses with algae

When the coronavirus pandemic thrust the world into turmoil last year, a group of bioenergy researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) saw an unconventional way to fight the pandemic: algae.

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 15, 2021

γ-aminobutyric acid boosts astaxanthin production

Recently, the research group of Prof. Huang Qing from the Institute of Intelligent Machines (IIM), Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) found that the γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) can promote the growth of Haematococcus ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 23, 2020

Algae as living biocatalysts for a green industry

Many substances that we use every day only work in the right 3-D structure. Natural enzymes could produce these in an environmentally friendly way—if they didn't need a co-substrate that is expensive to produce to date. ...

Biochemistry

Jul 2, 2020

