Algal Research is an international phycology journal covering all areas of emerging technologies in algae biology, biomass production, cultivation, harvesting, extraction, bioproducts, and econometrics. It publishes original research and reviews on algal biology (phylogeny, molecular traits and metabolic regulation of microalgae for biofuels), algal cultivation (phototrophic systems in open ponds, heterotrophic systems), algal products and economics, algal harvesting and extraction systems, new conversion technologies for algal biomass and technoeconomic modeling of algae biofuels systems.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/algal-research/

