AIDS Patient Care and STDs is the foremost journal providing the latest developments and research in diagnostics and therapeutics designed to prolong the lifespan and improve quality of life for HIV/AIDS patients. The Journal delivers cutting-edge clinical, basic science, sociologic, and behavior-based investigations in HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections. Clinical trials, quantitative and qualitative analyses of pilot studies, comprehensive reviews, and case reports are presented from leading experts and scientists around the world.

Publisher Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Website http://www.liebertpub.com/APC Impact factor 3.090 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA