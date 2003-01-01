Presenting state-of-the-art research and information, AIDS Education and Prevention is a vital addition to the library collections of medical schools, hospitals, and other institutions and organizations with HIV/AIDS research programs. The journal integrates public health, psychosocial, sociocultural, and public policy perspectives on issues of key concern nationally and globally.

Publisher Guilford Press Website http://www.guilford.com/cgi-bin/cartscript.cgi?page=pr/jnai.htm&dir=periodicals/per_pub&cart_id=

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA