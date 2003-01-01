AIDS and Behavior provides an international venue for the scientific exchange of research and scholarly work on the contributing factors, prevention, consequences, social impact, and response to HIV/AIDS. The journal publishes original peer-reviewed papers addressing all areas of AIDS behavioral research including: individual, contextual, social, economic and geographic factors that facilitate HIV transmission; interventions aimed to reduce HIV transmission risks at all levels and in all contexts; mental health aspects of HIV/AIDS; medical and behavioral consequences of HIV infection - including health-related quality of life, coping, treatment and treatment adherence; and the impact of HIV infection on adults children, families, communities and societies. The journal publishes original research articles, brief research reports, and critical literature reviews.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/public+health/journal/10461 Impact factor 3.494 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA