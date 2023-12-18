Aging Cell is the leading journal in geriatrics and gerontology and aims to publish novel and exciting science which addresses fundamental issues in the molecular biology of aging. All areas of aging biology are welcome in the journal and the experimental approaches used can be wide-ranging. With rapid developments in genomics, proteomics and other high throughput technologies, the combined analytical powers of genetics, biochemistry and cell biology are leading to increasingly rapid discoveries on the basic mechanisms of biological aging. Aging Cell welcomes the results of this exciting research.

Shedding light on health and zombie cells in aging

With age, cells can experience senescence, a state where they stop growing but continue releasing inflammatory and tissue-degrading molecules. When a person is young, the immune system responds and eliminates senescent cells, ...

Dec 4, 2023

Reprogramming tissue mechanically to promote wound healing

Researchers at PSI and ETH Zurich have taken connective tissue cells that have been mechanically reprogrammed to resemble stem cells and transplanted them into damaged skin. In their laboratory experiment, they were able ...

Nov 28, 2023

A zebrafish model of senescence for rapid testing

Senescence (the process of growing old) drives the onset and severity of multiple aging-associated diseases and frailty. As a result, there has been an increased interest in mechanistic studies and the search for compounds ...

Apr 17, 2023

