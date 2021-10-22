Addiction is a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal established in 1884 by the Society for the Study of Addiction to Alcohol and other Drugs. It covers original research relating to alcohol, illicit drugs, tobacco, and behavioural addictions. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2009 impact factor of 3.842, ranking it 2nd out of 11 journals in the category "Substance Abuse" and 24th out of 117 journals in the category of "Psychiatry". It is also ranked 1st out of 22 journals in the Social Sciences category "Substance Abuse" and 12th out of 94 journals in the Social Sciences category "Psychiatry".

Publisher Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the Society for the Study of Addiction History 1884-present Website http://www.addictionjournal.org Impact factor 3.842 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA