The focus of Addiction Biology is on neuroscience contributions, which aim at advancing our understanding regarding aspects on the action of drugs of abuse and addictive processes. Papers are accepted whose content is geared towards behavioral, molecular, genetic, biochemical, neuro-biological and pharmacological fields of animal experimentation and clinical research.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1369-1600 Impact factor 5.359 (2014)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA