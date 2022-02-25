The Adapted Physical Activity Quarterly (APAQ) is an international, multidisciplinary journal, designed to stimulate and communicate scholarly inquiry related to physical activity, which includes sport. Disciplines from which scholarship may originate include corrective therapy, gerontology, health care, occupational therapy, pediatrics, physical education, dance, sport medicine, physical therapy, recreation, and rehabilitation. Among populations considered are at-risk infants and preschoolers, school-age children and young adults many of whom receive special education and/or related services, the aging, and the old. Physical activity implies fine, gross, functional, and interpretive movement, viewed from a biomechanical, developmental, learning, physiological, or psychosocial perspective. The focus of the adaptation may be upon equipment, activity, facilities, methodology and/or setting.

Publisher Human Kinetics, Inc Website http://journals.humankinetics.com/apaq

