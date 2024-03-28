ACS Infectious Diseases is the first journal to highlight chemistry and its role in the multidisciplinary and collaborative field of infectious disease research. The scope of the journal encompasses all aspects of chemistry relating to infectious diseases research including research on pathogens, host-pathogen interactions, therapeutics, diagnostics, vaccines, drug-delivery systems, and other biomedical technology development pertaining to infectious diseases.

Publisher
ACS
Website
https://pubs.acs.org/journal/aidcbc

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

ACS Infectious Diseases

Biochemists discover first new antibacterial class in decades

Vanderbilt biochemists are part of a team taking a stride toward the development of antibacterials to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections, a pervasive bacterial infection that affects 50%–60% of women in their ...

Biochemistry

Mar 28, 2024

0

78

Natural compound found in plants inhibits deadly fungi

A new study finds that a natural compound found in many plants inhibits the growth of drug-resistant Candida fungi—including its most virulent species, Candida auris, an emerging global health threat. The journal ACS Infectious ...

Biochemistry

Sep 13, 2023

0

33

Single-chain polymer nanoparticles in the battle against malaria

New research by a team of UT researchers could provide a promising approach in the battle against malaria. In their research published in the journal ACS Infectious Diseases, the researchers combat the malaria parasite in ...

Bio & Medicine

Dec 19, 2022

0

27

Engineering an enzyme against antibiotic-resistant anthrax

In the 2001 "Amerithrax" attacks, anthrax-causing spores were sent through the mail to media outlets and members of Congress, sickening at least 22 people and killing five. Antibiotic-resistant strains of the bacteria are ...

Biochemistry

Sep 14, 2022

0

143

page 1 from 1