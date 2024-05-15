ACS Chemical Neuroscience is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society. It covers original research on the molecular underpinnings of nerve function in organisms and animal models. The journal was established in September, 2009, ahead of the publication of the first issue in January 2010. The journal is one of the first journals of the American Chemical Society to be available in online-only format. The founding editor in chief is Craig W. Lindsley (Vanderbilt University). Notable authors include Joanna S. Fowler, Nora Volkow, and P. Jeffrey Conn. ACS Chemical Neuroscience publishes research letters, articles, and reviews that all are peer-reviewed. In addition, specially commissioned articles that describe journal content and advances in neuroscience are solicited from leaders in the field. Because of the online-only format, researchers can use functionalities available only on the web. The journal presents research dealing with diverse topics covering all areas of neuroscience such as neural development, plasticity, and degeneration; molecular and chemical analysis of neurotransmitters and receptors; design and development of pharmaceuticals

Publisher
American Chemical Society ACS Publications
Country
United States
History
2010–present
Website
http://pubs.acs.org/journals/acncdm

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

