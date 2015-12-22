Video: Does cough syrup really work?

January 3, 2017
Does cough syrup really work? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

What do you do when you have a bad cough? If you reach for the yummy, cherry-flavored cough medicine, you're not alone. Every year, people spend billions of dollars on these over-the-counter remedies. But do any of them work?

In this week's Reactions video, we explain the chemistry behind cough medicine, and dig into the evidence to find out which remedies actually work.

The video will load shortly

