Taiwan microchip giant to boost US jobs: company

January 12, 2017

Microchip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) says it will create more jobs in the United States as the firm posted record profits.

Chairman Morris Chang said at the company's earnings conference on Thursday TSMC had already brought "hundreds of thousands of jobs" over the last three decades to the US.

"Mr. Trump has said many times that he wants to create jobs in the United States. We highly applaud that," Chang said.

"We will continue to create more by helping the fab industry [wafer fabrication - part of semiconductor chip production] in the US," he told investors and analysts.

Chang's comment comes after Foxconn, another Taiwanese tech giant, confirmed last month it is in talks over a new US investment, but gave no further details.

TSMC—the world's biggest contact microchip producer—also announced better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter thanks to the launch of the iPhone 7 series.

TSMC is a key supplier for Apple although it has never officially confirmed the iPhone maker as its customer.

Net income in the three months to December surged 37.6 percent from the same period a year earlier to Tw$100.20 billion ($3.2 billion).

Revenue for the quarter came in at Tw$262.23 billion, up 28.8 percent from a year earlier.

"Once again we set a new record in terms of and earnings. 2016 was a good year for TSMC," said Chief Financial Officer Lora Ho.

"Fourth quarter was definitely strong because of iPhone 7," said George Chang, analyst at Yuanta Securities in Taipei.

Looking ahead, TSMC forecast revenue growth to be close to 10 percent in the first half of 2017, and 5 percent in the second half from the same periods year earlier.

Communication applications, including smartphones, are by far the biggest source of revenue for TSMC, at more than 60 percent.

TSMC's Chang said Thursday he sees growth in the global smartphone market, driven by low-end devices, which he projects to grow 8 percent.

Explore further: Taiwan's TSMC sees profit boost from iPhone 7

Related Stories

Taiwan's TSMC sees profit boost from iPhone 7

October 13, 2016

Apple's new iPhone 7 series gave Taiwan microchip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) a boost Thursday as the firm announced profits were up by almost a third compared with last year.

TSMC Q2 profit growth slows on weaker sales

July 16, 2015

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said Thursday its second quarter profit growth slowed to 33 percent year-on-year as sales fell for the second consecutive period on weaker smartphone demand in China and other emerging ...

TSMC reports shrinking profit, revenue in 3Q

October 27, 2011

(AP) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chip maker, said Thursday its earnings dropped by more than a third in the latest quarter amid uncertainties about the global economy.

TSMC reports 32 percent profit jump in 4Q of 2012

January 17, 2013

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, reported a 32 percent jump in profits in the final quarter last year, benefiting from increasing global sales of smartphones and tablet ...

Chipmaker TSMC posts 24 percent rise in 2Q profit

July 18, 2013

(AP)—Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, reported a 24 percent jump in second quarter profit Thursday, driven by sales growth in smartphones and tablet computers that ...

Recommended for you

Dutch trains now all powered by wind energy

January 10, 2017

All Dutch trains are now 100 percent powered by electricity generated by wind energy, the national railway company NS said Tuesday, calling it a world first.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.