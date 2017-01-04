A colorful yet little known snout moth genus from China with five new species

January 5, 2017
A colorful yet little known snout moth genus from China with 5 new species
A snout moth of the species Lista haraldusalis spreading its wings. Credit: Dr. Mingqiang Wang

A group of beautiful snout moths from China was revised by three scientists from the Institute of Zoology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

In their study, recently published in the open access journal Zookeys, entomologists Dr. Mingqiang Wang, Dr. Fuqiang Chen and Prof. Chunsheng Wu describe five and two newly recorded for the country.

Despite being morphologically interesting, the snout moth genus Lista remains little known. Usually, its members have bright-coloured wings, often pink, orange, or yellow, which makes them strikingly different from the rest in their subfamily (Epipaschiinae). In fact, it is because of the beautiful coloration that these are sometimes favourably compared to butterflies. However, these moths are indifferentiable from one another on the outside.

As a result of the present study, there are now ten species of Lista snout moths known from China, with their world fauna amounting to thirteen. Mostly distributed in the south the East-Asian country, the genus likely originates from there.

A colorful yet little known snout moth genus from China with 5 new species
A snout moth of the species Lista haraldusalis in tectiform. Credit: Dr. Mingqiang Wang

Explore further: A new species of yellow slug moth from China

More information: Wang Mingqiang et al, A review of Lista Walker, 1859 in China, with descriptions of five new species (Lepidoptera, Pyralidae, Epipaschiinae), ZooKeys (2017). DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.642.7157

Related Stories

A new species of yellow slug moth from China

June 4, 2013

The moth genus Monema is represented by medium-sized yellowish species. The genus belongs to the Limacodidae family also known as the slug moths due to the distinct resemblance of their caterpillars to some slug species. ...

New 'enigma' moth helps crack evolution's code

March 4, 2015

Aenigmatinea glatzella – which has iridescent gold and purple wings – is a 'living dinosaur' that represents an entirely new family of primitive moths. This is the first time since the 1970s that a new family of primitive ...

Recommended for you

Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell

January 5, 2017

Proteins are the workhorse molecules of life. Among their many jobs, they carry oxygen, build tissue, copy DNA for the next generation, and coordinate events within and between cells. Now scientists at the University of North ...

Scientists crack the structure of HIV machinery

January 5, 2017

Salk Institute scientists have solved the atomic structure of a key piece of machinery that allows HIV to integrate into human host DNA and replicate in the body, which has eluded researchers for decades. The findings describing ...

Hummingbirds see motion in an unexpected way

January 5, 2017

Have you ever imagined what the world must look like to hummingbirds as they zoom about at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour? According to new evidence on the way the hummingbird brain processes visual signals reported in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.