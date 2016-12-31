Selling shark fins now banned in Rhode Island

January 2, 2017

Selling shark fins is now banned in Rhode Island.

A law took effect Sunday that makes it a crime to own or sell a shark fin unless it's used for scientific research or in preparing a shark for ordinary consumption.

Rhode Island became the 11th state to ban shark fin sales when Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed legislation into law in June. Hawaii was the first in 2010.

Shark fin soup is popular in Chinese cuisine but animal rights activists say the practice of slicing off a shark's fin and leaving the fish to die is cruel.

The Humane Society of the United States says the laws will help global shark populations recover.

The ban is one of several state laws taking effect on the first day of the year.

Explore further: Shark's 8,500-mile odyssey ends on a NC fisherman's hook

Related Stories

Shark fin imports to world's biggest market drop by third

April 11, 2014

The volume of shark fin products imported into the city of Hong Kong in 2013 dropped by 34.7 percent, according to government data analysed by WWF. Statistics show that there was also a significant decline in the number of ...

Ecuador seizes 200,000 shark fins

May 28, 2015

Ecuador seized around 200,000 shark fins and arrested three suspected traffickers at the country's main fishing port, the government said Wednesday.

New York eyes shark fin trade ban

February 21, 2012

A group of New York legislators on Tuesday unveiled a draft law banning trade in shark fins, saying the practice, which serves the market for Chinese shark fin soup, was decimating the ocean predators.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific bans shark fin

June 22, 2016

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific said Wednesday it will ban the carriage of shark fin on all its flights, a victory for conservationists concerned for endangered species of the predator.

