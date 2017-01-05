Second red panda triplet dies at suburban Philadelphia zoo

January 6, 2017

A red panda, a species listed as endangered, has died at a suburban Philadelphia zoo.

It was the second of triplets at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown to die.

The zoo says Shredder, a 2-year-old male, died Wednesday. A necropsy found an enlarged heart and thickened heart walls, both signs of heart disease.

A sibling, Clinger, died in December 2015 from encephalitis caused by a brain parasite.

Officials are examining the surviving triplet to ensure he's healthy.

Fewer than 10,000 red pandas live in the wild. The triplets came to the zoo in the spring of 2015 from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

The institute website says that despite sharing a name, red pandas aren't closely related to giant pandas. They are smaller and have no close living relatives.

Explore further: World's oldest male panda dies

Related Stories

World's oldest male panda dies

December 29, 2016

The world's oldest male panda, with more than 130 descendants—a quarter of all the captive-bred pandas on the planet—has died aged 31, officials said.

China giant panda gives birth to twins

June 22, 2016

A giant panda in China has given birth to two cubs, conservation authorities said, the first twins of the critically endangered species this year even though multiple births are common.

Recommended for you

Zooplankton rapidly evolve tolerance to road salt

January 6, 2017

A common species of zooplankton—the smallest animals in the freshwater food web—can evolve genetic tolerance to moderate levels of road salt in as little as two and a half months, according to new research published online ...

Seeing viruses by both light and electron microscopy

January 6, 2017

Advances in both light and electron microscopy are improving scientists' ability to visualize viruses such as HIV, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), measles, influenza, and Zika in their native states. Researchers from Emory ...

Worms have teenage ambivalence, too

January 6, 2017

Anyone who has allowed a child to "help" with a project quickly learns that kids, no matter how intelligent or eager, are less competent than adults. Teenagers are more capable—but, as every parent knows, teens can be ...

Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell

January 5, 2017

Proteins are the workhorse molecules of life. Among their many jobs, they carry oxygen, build tissue, copy DNA for the next generation, and coordinate events within and between cells. Now scientists at the University of North ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.