NASA announces two missions to study early solar system

January 4, 2017
This NASA artist's conception released January 4, 2017 shows the Lucy spacecraft(L) flying by the Trojan Eurybates – one of the
This NASA artist's conception released January 4, 2017 shows the Lucy spacecraft(L) flying by the Trojan Eurybates – one of the six diverse and scientifically important Trojans to be studied

The US space agency NASA on Wednesday announced two unmanned missions to asteroids designed to study one of the earliest eras in the history of the solar system.

They have been baptized Lucy and Psyche, and NASA hopes to launch them in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

The period NASA wants to learn more about is an era less than 10 million years after the birth of the sun.

The Lucy mission—named for a famous, critical hominin fossil set found in Ethiopia in 1974—will involve sending a robotic spacecraft to study Jupiter's so-called Trojan asteroids. These are thought to be relics of a much earlier era in the history of the .

"This is a unique opportunity," said Harold Levison, principal investigator of the Lucy mission.

"Because the Trojans are remnants of the primordial material that formed the , they hold vital clues to deciphering the history of the solar system. Lucy, like the human fossil for which it is named, will revolutionize the understanding of our origins."

Meanwhile the Psyche mission aims to explore a huge, one-of-a-kind metal asteroid, called 16 Psyche, that is about three times farther away from the sun than the Earth is.

Most asteroids are rocky or icy but this one is thought to be mostly of iron and nickel, like the Earth's core.

NASA said scientists are considering the possibility that Psyche could be an exposed core of an early planet as large as Mars but which shed its rocky outer layers due to violent collisions billions of years ago.

The mission will help scientists learn how planets and other bodies separated into layers like cores, mantles and crusts early in their histories.

"This is an opportunity to explore a new type of world - not one of rock or ice, but of metal," said Psyche principal investigator Lindy Elkins-Tanton, of Arizona State University in Tempe.

"16 Psyche is the only known object of its kind in the solar system, and this is the only way humans will ever visit a core. We learn about inner space by visiting ," Elkins-Tanton said.

Explore further: NASA selects mission to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Related Stories

NASA selects mission to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

January 4, 2017

NASA has selected a mission that will perform the first reconnaissance of the Trojans, a population of primitive asteroids orbiting in tandem with Jupiter. The Lucy mission will launch in 2021 to study six of these exciting ...

Pure metal asteroid has mysterious water deposits

November 2, 2016

Water has been showing up in all sorts of unexpected places in our solar system, such as the Moon, Mercury and Saturn's moon Ganymede. Add one more place to the list: Asteroid 16 Psyche. This metal-rich asteroid may have ...

A mission to a metal world—The Psyche mission

October 9, 2015

In their drive to set exploration goals for the future, NASA's Discovery Program put out the call for proposals for their thirteenth Discovery mission in February 2014. After reviewing the 27 initial proposals, a panel of ...

NASA selects investigations for future key planetary mission

October 1, 2015

NASA has selected five science investigations for refinement during the next year as a first step in choosing one or two missions for flight opportunities as early as 2020. Three of those chosen have ties to NASA's Jet Propulsion ...

Searching for trojan asteroids, Earth's unseen companions

December 13, 2016

The University of Arizona-led OSIRIS-REx mission will take advantage of its two-year outbound cruise to the asteroid Bennu in order to conduct a search for elusive solar system objects. Between Feb. 9 and 20, the NASA spacecraft ...

Recommended for you

Research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

January 4, 2017

Using a model similar to what meteorologists use to forecast weather on Earth and a computer simulation of the physics of evaporating ices, a new study published in the journal, Nature by York University's Professor John ...

Hidden secrets of Orion's clouds

January 4, 2017

This spectacular new image is one of the largest near-infrared high-resolution mosaics of the Orion A molecular cloud, the nearest known massive star factory, lying about 1350 light-years from Earth. It was taken using the ...

Image: Interstellar filaments in Polaris

January 3, 2017

Just as the new calendar year begins, and with it a feeling of new beginnings, so this network of dust and gas shows a portion of sky where star birth is yet to take hold.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.