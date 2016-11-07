NASA sending African-American to space station for the first time

January 4, 2017

NASA is sending an African-American astronaut to the International Space Station for the first time.

The traveler is Jeanette Epps, a physics and science whiz who used to work for the CIA as a technical intelligence officer.

Epps will head to the ISS as a in 2018. Her commander will be Andrew Feustel, a veteran astronaut.

"Each brings something different to the table, and Drew and Jeanette both have a lot to offer," said Chris Cassidy, chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"The space station will benefit from having them on board," said Cassidy.

A dozen or so African-American astronauts have traveled on US space shuttle missions but Epps will be the first African American on the .

She was selected in July 2009 as one of 14 members of the 20th NASA astronaut class. Her training included Russian language, so as to be able to talk to cosmonauts on the ISS.

Epps holds a PhD in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland.

Explore further: NASA astronaut casts lone vote from space

Related Stories

NASA astronaut casts lone vote from space

November 7, 2016

In a US presidential election that's already been out of this world, the lone American astronaut in outer space has cast his vote, NASA said Monday.

Image: Astronaut Umberto Guidoni in training

April 20, 2016

ESA astronaut Umberto Guidoni training in Houston, USA, for his Space Shuttle mission STS-100 to the International Space Station that was launched 19 April 2001, making him the first European to work in the research laboratory.

Recommended for you

Research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

January 4, 2017

Using a model similar to what meteorologists use to forecast weather on Earth and a computer simulation of the physics of evaporating ices, a new study published in the journal, Nature by York University's Professor John ...

Hidden secrets of Orion's clouds

January 4, 2017

This spectacular new image is one of the largest near-infrared high-resolution mosaics of the Orion A molecular cloud, the nearest known massive star factory, lying about 1350 light-years from Earth. It was taken using the ...

Image: Interstellar filaments in Polaris

January 3, 2017

Just as the new calendar year begins, and with it a feeling of new beginnings, so this network of dust and gas shows a portion of sky where star birth is yet to take hold.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.