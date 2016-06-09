Jury: DuPont should pay Ohio man $10.5M more in cancer suit

January 5, 2017

A federal jury says DuPont should pay an additional $10.5 million in damages to an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon.

Jurors in Columbus awarded Thursday in the lawsuit of Washington County resident Kenneth Vigneron Sr. The jury previously found DuPont should pay Vigneron $2 million in compensatory damages.

The lawsuit is among more than 3,000 alleging a link between illnesses and the chemical C8 emitted by a DuPont plant in West Virginia.

Court records show jurors determined DuPont was negligent and acted maliciously.

Vigneron's attorney argued DuPont knew C8 could cause cancer.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based chemical company said Thursday it will appeal. DuPont says it believes jurors were misled about the risks of C8 exposure.

Explore further: DuPont opens ASEAN headquarters in Singapore

Related Stories

Chemical in Teflon may cause cancer

June 30, 2005

A chemical DuPont Co. uses to make the non-stick covering Teflon is likely to cause cancer, an independent panel concluded.

Lawsuit filed against Teflon maker DuPont

May 9, 2006

A lawsuit has been filed in Des Moines, Iowa, charging the DuPont Co. with failing to disclose the potential dangers of using its Teflon-coated cookware.

What DuPont's deep R&D cuts mean for science

January 27, 2016

During the last century, private companies, as well as illustrious universities, were known for great exploratory research. But those days may soon be a memory if DuPont's recent layoffs are any indication, according to an ...

Monsanto, DuPont end fight over GMO seeds

March 27, 2013

Agribusiness giants DuPont and Monsanto ended a legal fight Tuesday over rights to genetically modified seeds, with DuPont agreeing to pay Monsanto licensing fees for its seed technology.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.