Japan researchers warn of fingerprint theft from 'peace' sign

January 11, 2017
Fingerprints
The grooves in fingerprints enhance our ability to sense textures, according to a recent study. Image credit: Wikimedia.

Could flashing the "peace" sign in photos lead to fingerprint data being stolen?

Research by a team at Japan's National Institute of Informatics (NII) says so, raising alarm bells over the popular two-fingered pose.

Fingerprint recognition technology is becoming widely available to verify identities, such as when logging on to smartphones, tablets and .

Bu the proliferation of with high-quality cameras and social media sites where photographs can be easily posted is raising the risk of personal information being leaked, reports said.

The NII researchers were able to copy based on photos taken by a digital camera three metres (nine feet) away from the subject.

"Just by casually making a peace sign in front of a camera, fingerprints can become widely available," NII researcher Isao Echizen told the Sankei Shimbun newspaper for an article published Monday.

"Fingerprint data can be recreated if fingerprints are in focus with strong lighting in a picture," Echizen also told Yomiuri TV.

He added that advanced technology was not necessary and anyone could easily copy fingerprints.

But NII says it has developed a transparent film containing titanium oxide that can be attached to fingers to hide their prints, the reports said.

The film prevents identity theft but does not interfere with fingerprints being effective in identity verification, the Sankei Shimbun reported.

But the technology would not be ready for another two years, the paper said.

Explore further: Why fingers make handy, if not foolproof, digital keys

Related Stories

Fingerprint design issues on Android devices in spotlight

August 6, 2015

Password leaked? Not the end of the world. Among the external patches and fixes, you can just change it. Fingerprints leaked? Not so good. These stay as your life's records. Small wonder that among presentations at the 2015 ...

iPhone 5S fingerprint scanning: Thumbs up or down?

September 13, 2013

Technology to acquire and use biometric data such as fingerprints has been around for several decades and has made its way from forensic investigation to laptop computers – and now, with this week's introduction of iPhone ...

Identifying children and saving lives one thumbprint at a time

September 29, 2016

Every day 353,000 children are born around the world, a majority of them in developing countries where there is a lack of proper record keeping, resulting in a lack of proper health care. By the age of five, more than 5 million ...

Recommended for you

Dutch trains now all powered by wind energy

January 10, 2017

All Dutch trains are now 100 percent powered by electricity generated by wind energy, the national railway company NS said Tuesday, calling it a world first.

Emerging tech aims to improve life for handicapped

January 9, 2017

Emerging technology is giving new hope for the handicapped, and harnessing brainwaves for the physically disabled and helping the visually impaired with "artificial vision" are just the start.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

betterexists
not rated yet 1 hour ago
$o, Then, Let P.C $niff Your Rear! What The Heck - What's Going on?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.