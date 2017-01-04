Image: Hues in a Martian crater slope

January 5, 2017 by Alfred Mcewen
Hues in a crater slope
Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Impact craters expose the subsurface materials on the steep slopes of Mars. However, these slopes often experience rockfalls and debris avalanches that keep the surface clean of dust, revealing a variety of hues, like in this enhanced-color image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, representing different rock types. The bright reddish material at the top of the crater rim is from a coating of the Martian dust.

The long streamers of material are from downslope movements. Also revealed in this slope are a variety of bedrock textures, with a mix of layered and jumbled deposits. This sample is typical of the Martian highlands, with lava flows and water-lain materials depositing layers, then broken up and jumbled by many impact events.

Explore further: Image: Fresh crater near Sirenum Fossae region of Mars

