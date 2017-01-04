Duck cull in France's foie gras region to contain bird flu

January 5, 2017

French authorities have started slaughtering ducks in the main foie gras-producing region to try to contain a dangerous form of bird flu.

Operations to destroy birds got underway Thursday in three departments of southwestern France where an outbreak of the H5N8 virus hasn't stabilized.

The virus doesn't transmit via food and is harmless to humans.

The cull is expected to last until Jan. 20 and could potentially affect as much as 1 million .

Since December last year, 89 of have been reported in France, most of them in southwestern France.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the quick spread of the virus justified the cull, which will be accompanied by compensation measures for farmers.

Explore further: New bird flu scare hits holiday hopes of French foie gras exporters

Related Stories

S. Korea expands cull to contain bird flu

December 13, 2016

South Korea said Tuesday it was expanding a major bird flu cull to try and contain a damaging outbreak that has continued to spread during an all-consuming political crisis.

Croatia reports bird flu in farm poultry

December 30, 2016

Croatia on Friday announced the discovery of a highly contagious strain of bird flu in poultry at a small family farm on the country's northern border with Hungary.

Recommended for you

Murky Amazon waters cloud fish vision

January 4, 2017

Cichlids are a remarkably diverse family of fish, with many African freshwater species known for their incredible visual system. These cichlids' complex vision results from a diverse array of visual pigment proteins in their ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.