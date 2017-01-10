How your cozy fleece could be polluting the ocean

January 11, 2017

Fleece is a wintertime staple but could be contributing to the next big ocean plastics problem: lint. The lightweight, cozy material sheds some of its synthetic microfibers each time it's washed, and this lint ultimately ends up in surface waters and in fish and other wildlife. An article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, looks into the problem and possible solutions.

Melody Bomgardner, a senior editor at C&EN, reports that researchers are just getting a handle on how synthetic microfibers from clothing are getting into the environment. Waste water from washing machines is one way. Researchers say lint can also escape into the air and get washed into with the rain. Additionally, other uses for synthetic fibers such as carpeting can contribute to the pollution. What this microfiber contamination means for human health, wildlife and the environment is still unclear.

While some researchers are working to understand the scope of the problem, others are developing solutions. A number of tactics could help, including changing fabric and clothing production methods and updating . And one group has invented a prototype microfiber catcher for use in washing machines.

Explore further: How plastic ends up in our seafood and what you can do about it

More information: "The great lint migration," cen.acs.org/articles/95/i2/great-lint-migration.html

Related Stories

Unique CSI lab aims to solve crimes against wildlife

May 25, 2016

The discovery in a single day of 13 dead bald eagles in Maryland this February caught the nation's attention. The unusual positions of their bodies suggested to investigators that they didn't die of natural causes. So what ...

Meeting demand for 'natural' vanilla calls for creativity

September 14, 2016

In recent years, consumers have increasingly been looking for "natural" ingredients in their food products. But when it comes to one of the world's most popular flavors, vanilla, meeting that demand has been difficult. So ...

Cleaner fracking

October 17, 2012

The technology that opened a wealth of new natural gas resources in the U.S. is producing millions of gallons of dirty water—enough from one typical gas well to cover a football field to a depth of 9-15 feet. Cleaning up ...

Recommended for you

Experiment suggests silicon missing element in Earth's core

January 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from several institutions in Japan has conducted experiments with results that indicate that silicon is likely the missing element in Earth's core. The group gave a presentation outlining ...

NASA study finds a connection between wildfires and drought

January 10, 2017

For centuries drought has come and gone across northern sub-Saharan Africa. In recent years, water shortages have been most severe in the Sahel—a band of semi-arid land situated just south of the Sahara Desert and stretching ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.