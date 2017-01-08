Chevy Bolt gets top car award; Honda Ridgeline top truck

The Chevy Bolt has been named top car in North America, while the Honda Ridgeline grabbed the honor for top truck.

The honors were announced Monday morning at the annual auto show in Detroit.

Utility vehicles were honored separately for the first time. The Pacifica minivan from Fiat Chrysler received the award for top utility.

The Bolt beat out the Genesis G90 and Volvo S90 for the car award. The electric car from Chevy went on sale late last year. It gets more than 200 miles per battery charge and sells for around $30,000 when a federal tax credit is included.

About 60 automotive journalists serve as judges for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

