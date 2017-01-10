B cells use mechanical forces to pull antigens from other cell surfaces

January 12, 2017
B cells use mechanical forces to pull antigens from other cell surfaces
B lymphocytes. Credit: The Francis Crick Institute

Francis Crick Institute scientists have discovered that immune cells called B cells use mechanical forces to physically pull antigens such as viruses or toxins from the surfaces of other cells.

The work was carried out by Katelyn Spillane and Pavel Tolar of the Crick. Dr Tolar explains: "Long-term protection against infectious diseases requires the production of highly potent antibodies by B lymphocytes, or B .

"B cell responses start when they encounter foreign antigens on the surfaces of a type of immune cell called . The B cell and the antigen-presenting cell form a tight contact, known as an immune synapse, from which the B cell can acquire the antigen for processing and presentation to helper T cells so it can be destroyed.

"To produce highly potent antibodies, B cells need to select the antigens that they bind to strongly."

Studying how B cells acquire antigens from the surfaces of other cells is difficult using traditional experimental approaches. This led the researchers to develop new DNA-based nanosensors that, combined with fluorescence imaging, allowed them to visualise how the process happens.

They discovered that the B cells generate to physically pull from the surface of antigen-presenting cells cause B cells to respond differently based on the stiffness of the antigen-presenting cell. The scientists suggest that B cell responses, and therefore the production of potent antibodies during infection, may be supported by the physical properties of the involved.

Dr Tolar says: "Our work suggests that it should be possible to actively control B by manipulating physical cues received in the immune synapse. We hope that this research might eventually lead us to design and engineer vaccines with physical properties tailored to elicit the production of desired antibodies, for example by using nanoparticles of different stiffness."

Explore further: Scientists identify factor that may trigger type 1 diabetes

More information: Katelyn M. Spillane et al. B cell antigen extraction is regulated by physical properties of antigen-presenting cells, The Journal of Cell Biology (2016). DOI: 10.1083/jcb.201607064

Related Stories

Scientists identify factor that may trigger type 1 diabetes

February 11, 2016

A team of researchers, led by investigators at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, have identified a new class of antigens that may be a contributing factor to type 1 diabetes, according to an article published ...

Research describes advantages of new vaccine adjuvant

December 12, 2011

New research from the laboratory of Dr. Elizabeth Leadbetter at the Trudeau Institute may lead to a whole new class of vaccines. Dr. Leadbetter's lab has discovered new properties of a potential vaccine adjuvant that suggest ...

Macrophages as T-cell primers

April 15, 2015

New work by Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich researchers demonstrates that macrophages can effectively substitute for so-called dendritic cells as primers of T-cell-dependent immune responses. Indeed, they ...

M6P deficiency leaves B cells out of sorts

January 19, 2015

A group of white blood cells known as B cells, which play a key role in the human immune response, need a protein-targeting signal called mannose 6-phosphate (M6P) in order to proliferate, differentiate, and present immune ...

Recommended for you

Study: Some bats showing resistance to deadly fungus

January 11, 2017

The little brown bat, a species that has been decimated by a deadly fungus, could be taking the first tentative steps to recovery, scientists say in a recent study published by Great Britain's Royal Society.

Genetic opposites attract when chimpanzees choose a mate

January 11, 2017

When it comes to hookups in the animal world, casual sex is common among chimpanzees. In our closest animal relatives both males and females mate with multiple partners. But when taking the plunge into parenthood, they're ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.