Blocking mechanism used by a mysterious class of retroviruses to force hosts to allow them to replicate

January 4, 2017
Blocking mechanism used by a mysterious class of retroviruses to force hosts to allow them to replicate
The mechanism for how MMLV ignores 'stop signs' and facilitates synthesis of its proteins during replication. Credit: X. Tang et al.

Viruses hijack a body's cellular machinery for their own reproduction. Scientists have shown how one class of virus uses a trick to override natural signals that would otherwise stop them from replicating.

Researchers from the A*STAR Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology have identified the mechanism through which one such virus—Moloney murine leukemia virus (MMLV)—is able to effectively ignore the RNA messages known as 'stop-codons', which tell the body to stop translating genetic code into proteins.

The project's lead researcher, Haiwei Song, explained that MMLV is one of a family of retroviruses, a type of virus that can insert itself into host DNA to replicate.

"MMLV belongs to the gammaretroviruses, one genus of retroviruses recently implicated in human diseases," he says. But, the exact role of gammaretroviruses in causing disease remains mysterious.

In 2006 the gammaretrovirus XMRV was identified in samples from men with .

Some studies have found murine leukemia (MLV), as well as XMRV, occurs at much higher rates in people with than in healthy controls, however others have not found this difference.

"We don't know the potential role of XMRV and MLV in causing diseases such as prostate cancer and chronic fatigue syndrome, and the frequency of gammaretrovirus infection among healthy people," Song says. But, a link common to all retroviruses is their ability to ignore RNA stop-codons.

"Without this ability, the retroviruses will simply not survive," Song says. "So it is a very important target for antiviral intervention."

Identifying the mechanism gammaretroviruses use to ignore stop-codons could lead to new treatments, Song says.

MMLV contains the enzyme reverse transcriptase that allows its RNA to be converted to DNA in the host. Song's research shows that this enzyme binds to a protein (peptidyl release factor 1) in its host that would otherwise be responsible for reading the stop-codons. This thwarts its ability to bind and prevents it from working.

The research also provides insight into the workings of the world's most notorious retrovirus, (HIV).

It was previously believed that a reverse transcriptase interaction would be common across all . However, Song and his team found that the HIV reverse transcriptase did not bond to peptidyl release factor 1.

"This means that any anti-gammaretrovirus interventions would not work on HIV," Song says.

Explore further: No two kinds of retroviruses look—or act—the same

More information: Xuhua Tang et al. Structural basis of suppression of host translation termination by Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus, Nature Communications (2016). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms12070

Related Stories

No two kinds of retroviruses look—or act—the same

July 5, 2016

In the most comprehensive study of its kind, researchers in the Institute for Molecular Virology and School of Dentistry at the University of Minnesota report that most types of retroviruses have distinct, non-identical virus ...

A Viral Cause of Prostate Cancer?

September 7, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- In a finding with potentially major implications for identifying a viral cause of prostate cancer, researchers at the University of Utah and Columbia University medical schools have reported that a type of ...

Scientists link chronic fatigue ailment to retrovirus

October 8, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- Scientists have discovered a potential retroviral link to chronic fatigue syndrome, known as CFS, a debilitating disease that affects millions of people in the United States. Researchers from the Whittemore ...

Recommended for you

Murky Amazon waters cloud fish vision

January 4, 2017

Cichlids are a remarkably diverse family of fish, with many African freshwater species known for their incredible visual system. These cichlids' complex vision results from a diverse array of visual pigment proteins in their ...

Routes of migratory birds follow today's peaks in resources

January 4, 2017

Movement of migratory birds is closely linked to seasonal availability of resources. The birds locate the areas with the most resources across continents. Researchers from the Center for Macroecology, Evolution and Climate, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.