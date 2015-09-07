America's best child poverty-fighting program? It's spelled EITC

January 11, 2017
America’s best child poverty-fighting program? It’s spelled EITC
Research shows that the the true anti-poverty effects of the Earned Income Tax Credit have been underestimated by up to 50 percent. Credit: iStock image

New research from UC Berkeley shows that the Earned Income Tax Credit is the most effective poverty-fighting program for children in the U.S, and encourages families to work more because it rewards additional earnings.

The work by Berkeley professor of economics and public policy Hilary Hoynes and others, which assesses the impacts of anti-poverty programs, is highlighted in a policy brief for the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment.

"This is the first assessment of both the direct and indirect impact of the EITC on poverty. We show that the true anti-poverty effects of the EITC have been underestimated by up to 50 percent," said Hoynes.

The brief shows how the EITC is improving maternal health, leading to fewer high school dropouts, and has dramatically increased employment among single mothers.

"The gains in income for poor families lead to improvements seen in the longer term, including child cognitive and educational outcomes," said Hoynes.

The EITC, a federal for low-and middle-income working people that rewards and offsets payroll and , along with the Child Tax Credit, lifted 9.2 million Americans—including 4.8 million children—out of poverty in 2015.

Explore further: Earned Income Tax Credit makes for healthier newborns, study finds

More information: The Earned Income Tax Credit: a key policy to support families facing wage stagnation. irle.berkeley.edu/the-earned-income-tax-credit-a-key-policy-to-support-families-facing-wage-stagnation/

Related Stories

Earned income tax credit program is a boon for health

September 7, 2016

A new study by researchers at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health reports that the Earned Income Tax Credit program is not only good for people's pocketbooks, but also for their health. Findings showed that ...

Study reveals why working poor think they are 'middle class'

February 6, 2015

The College of Human Ecology's Laura Tach and her co-authors must have trustworthy faces. Working-poor recipients of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in Boston divulged things they'd never tell the Internal Revenue Service ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.