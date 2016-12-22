Wild strawberry that inhibits the development of the spotted-wing Drosophila fly

December 23, 2016
Wild strawberry that inhibits the development of the spotted-wing Drosophila fly
A wild strawberry inhibits the development of the spotted-wing Drosophila fly. Credit: LMU

The so-called spotted-wing Drosophila (Drosophila suzukii) was first described from Japan in the 1930s. In 2008 it was recognized as an emerging global pest of soft-fruit crops. Among commercially important fruits, D. suzukii can drastically diminish yields of cherries, raspberries, peaches, plums, grapes and strawberries. Unlike other drosophilid species, the females of the species lay their eggs in fresh rather than fermenting fruits. When the larvae hatch, they consume the fruit pulp within a very short time. Now researchers led by LMU biologists Nicolas Gompel and Martin Parniske, in collaboration with the strawberry breeder Klaus Olbricht (Hansabred GmbH Co. KG, Dresden), have identified a wild strawberry in which the development of the larvae is suppressed, thus countering the spread of the pest. The new findings appear in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science.

Like many of the plant species that are susceptible to infestation by D. suzukii, strawberries belong to the family Rosaceae. But in the search for varieties of that suppress this pest, they have the advantage of being much more amenable to genetic investigation than fruit trees. "For this reason, we tested a wide range of strawberry species, varieties and ecotypes for the presence of resistance genes by simply exposing them to the flies. Then we analyzed the development of the in the fruits," explains Parniske. "And we found a single strain of wild strawberry in which fly development was strongly inhibited. In this case, very few mature flies emerged from the infected fruits."

This strain could therefore serve as the basis for the selective breeding of fruit cultivars that are less susceptible to infestation by D. suzukii. In future studies the LMU team plans to elucidate the genetic and physiological bases for the inhibition of fly development in the suppressive strawberry accession. If this trait turns out to be associated with a single gene, that gene could be conventionally bred into existing strawberry cultivars. This strategy could also be expanded by searching for related genes in fruit cultivars other than .

Explore further: Why do strawberries have their seeds on the outside?

More information: Xiaoyun Gong et al. Strawberry Accessions with Reduced Drosophila suzukii Emergence From Fruits, Frontiers in Plant Science (2016). DOI: 10.3389/fpls.2016.01880

Related Stories

Why do strawberries have their seeds on the outside?

May 11, 2016

"Why do strawberries have their seeds on the outside, instead of on the inside?" That was the question one of my daughters asked recently. I had no idea, so I reached out to Chris Gunter, an associate professor of horticultural ...

'Breaking bad': Insect pests in the making

March 18, 2014

Of thousands of known species of Drosophila fruit flies, just one is known as a crop pest, depositing eggs inside ripening fruit so its maggots can feed and grow. New research from the University of California, Davis, shows ...

Scientists unravel genetic ancestry of cultivated strawberry

August 23, 2016

Scientists from the University of New Hampshire have unlocked a major genetic mystery of one of the ancestors of cultivated strawberry. A genetic analysis conducted by New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station researchers, ...

Leaf odor attracts Drosophila suzukii

March 18, 2015

In 2014, more spotted-wing Drosophila suzukii than ever before were observed in Germany. This pest lays its eggs in fresh and ripening fruits before they are harvested. Infested fruits are often additionally infected with ...

Recommended for you

New tag revolutionizes whale research

December 23, 2016

A sophisticated new type of "tag" on whales that can record data every second for hours, days and weeks at a time provides a view of whale behavior, biology and travels never before possible, scientists from Oregon State ...

New molecular map reveals how cells spew out potassium

December 23, 2016

New research from Roderick MacKinnon's Laboratory of Molecular Neurobiology and Biophysics at The Rockefeller University has determined, for the first time, the complete structure of an ion channel that plays an important ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.