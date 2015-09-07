Predicting and preventing violence against criminal justice officials

December 28, 2016
Predicting and preventing violence against criminal justice officials
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

A "triage tool" that can help law enforcement more accurately assess threats of violence and predict attacks against police, judges, and other criminal justice officials can lead to better preventive measures. The violence risk factors and risk management strategies that form the basis for an effective approach to minimizing such targeted attacks are described in the article "Threat to Criminal Justice Officials: If It Is Predictable, It Is Preventable," published in Violence and Gender.

Matthew H. Logan, PhD, HALO Forensic Behavioural Specialists (British Columbia, Canada), provides a scoring system to rank numerous danger-related factors, such as rule breaking, at a young age, and substance abuse. Dr. Logan presents specific case studies and the scores each of the violent offenders received, indicating the threat they represented to officials. He asserts that being proactive and identifying high-risk individuals that may pose a threat can save lives.

"Dr. Logan's triage tool, which establishes violent risk factors that can put a first responder at risk is something every officer, probation and parole officer, case worker, and social worker must have in their back pocket when responding to a home or other location where the potential for violence is real," says Editor-in-Chief Mary Ellen O'Toole, PhD, Forensic Behavioral Consultant and Senior FBI Profiler/Criminal Investigative Analyst (ret.) Director of the Forensic Sciences Program, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA. "Dr. Logan has spent years putting this tool together based on his own experience as a clinical psychologist, a behavioral analyst, and a sworn member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He chose this journal to share this assessment tool, because of our multidisciplinary readership and the ever-growing need for our first responders to have a way to assess for danger before walking through that front door, where so many have been killed in the past."

Explore further: What drives killers like the Ottawa or Paris attackers?

More information: Matthew H. Logan, Threat to Criminal Justice Officials: If It Is Predictable, It Is Preventable, Violence and Gender (2016). DOI: 10.1089/vio.2016.0016

Related Stories

What drives killers like the Ottawa or Paris attackers?

January 15, 2015

Zehaf-Bibeau, the Islamist convert who recently killed a Canadian military reservist on duty in Ottawa, Canada, represents a type of attacker rarely discussed—a person so obsessed with an overvalued idea that it defines ...

Is firearm violence greater among the mentally ill?

June 9, 2016

A new study finds that the majority of mental health professionals believe firearm safety issues are greater among mentally ill people, yet they do not screen their clients for firearms or provide firearm safety counseling. ...

What motivates men who kill police?

March 18, 2015

Who intentionally seeks to kill a policeman and why? In 2014 the rate of policemen purposely killed in the line of duty in the U.S. was nearly 1.5 times greater than in 2013. These incidents and what may have motivated the ...

Recommended for you

Best of Last Year—The top Phys.org articles of 2016

December 22, 2016

(Phys.org)—It has been another great year for physics as a team at the University of California, Irvine confirmed the possible discovery of a fifth force of nature—an unknown subatomic particle that, if proven to exist, ...

These dinosaurs lost their teeth as they grew up

December 22, 2016

By comparing the fossilized remains of 13 ceratosaurian theropod dinosaurs known as Limusaurus inextricabilis collected from the Upper Jurassic Shishugou Formation of northwestern China, researchers have been able to reconstruct ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.