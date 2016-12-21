Video: Do you burn more fat in the cold?

December 22, 2016
Do you burn more fat in the cold? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

With the holidays in full swing, all of those feasts and festivities can lead to a few extra pounds. But the winter season also brings something that could help with weight loss—cooler temperatures.

In this episode of Reactions, we discuss the science behind boosting your body's ability to burn fat with .

Watch it here:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Rising indoor winter temperatures linked to obesity?

