Video: Do you burn more fat in the cold?

With the holidays in full swing, all of those feasts and festivities can lead to a few extra pounds. But the winter season also brings something that could help with weight loss—cooler temperatures.
In this episode of Reactions, we discuss the science behind boosting your body's ability to burn fat with cold temperatures.
Watch it here:
