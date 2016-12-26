Video: This is your brain on alcohol

December 27, 2016
This is your brain on alcohol (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

It's almost time to ring in 2017. And since most New Year's celebrations include alcohol, Reactions' latest episode explains the chemistry behind its effects - drunkenness, frequent bathroom breaks and occasionally poor decision-making.

Find out how it all comes down to ethanol (which, like all things, should be enjoyed in moderation) here:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Video: How to get the most from your smartphone battery

Related Stories

Video: How to get the most from your smartphone battery

September 13, 2016

The new iPhone is slimmer and faster than ever. But like most new generations of smartphones, its battery has pretty much stayed the same over the years. Short of carrying an external battery all the time, is there any way ...

Video: Toward a universal flu shot

December 3, 2015

It's time to fend off the flu, and millions are getting their shot to defend against this year's predicted strains. The latest Speaking of Chemistry episode highlights recent research that might make this annual tradition ...

Why does coffee make you... 'go'?

August 10, 2015

It's Monday, and most of us need to reach for a cup of joe to get through the day. But with that dose of pep also comes the chance that you'll have to make an extended trip to the bathroom. In this Reactions video we explain ...

Video: Cooking with cast iron: Fact versus fiction

December 15, 2016

Cooks around the world prize their cast-iron cookware, which has many advantages over its aluminum siblings. But there are a few myths surrounding cast-iron cooking and care, and a bit of chemistry knowledge can go a long ...

Sleep drunkenness disorder may affect one in seven

August 25, 2014

A study is shining new light on a sleep disorder called "sleep drunkenness." The disorder may be as prevalent as affecting one in every seven people. The research is published in the August 26, 2014, print issue of Neurology, ...

Recommended for you

Carbanion analogs derived from naturally-occurring aldehydes

December 23, 2016

(Phys.org)—Researchers from McGill University in Montreal have devised a novel carbon-carbon bond-forming reaction that serves as an alternative to a nucleophilic addition reaction of an organometallic compound to a carbonyl ...

Light opens and closes windows in membranes

December 23, 2016

Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and Uni-versität Hannover developed novel membranes, whose selectivity can be switched dynamically with the help of light. For this pur-pose, azobenzene molecules were ...

Visualizing gene expression with MRI

December 23, 2016

Genes tell cells what to do—for example, when to repair DNA mistakes or when to die—and can be turned on or off like a light switch. Knowing which genes are switched on, or expressed, is important for the treatment and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.