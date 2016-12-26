Video: This is your brain on alcohol

It's almost time to ring in 2017. And since most New Year's celebrations include alcohol, Reactions' latest episode explains the chemistry behind its effects - drunkenness, frequent bathroom breaks and occasionally poor decision-making.
Find out how it all comes down to ethanol (which, like all things, should be enjoyed in moderation) here:
Explore further: Video: How to get the most from your smartphone battery
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.