'Tiny earthquakes' help scientists predict mountain rock falls

December 19, 2016
'Tiny earthquakes' help scientists predict mountain rock falls
Two of the six limestone block samples used in University of Sussex's Permafrost Lab were from the north face of Zugspitze (the highest mountain in Germany). Credit: Technical University of Munich

The risk of mountain rock falls in regions with sub-zero temperatures, such as the Swiss Alps and parts of Canada, could be better predicted by using technology which measures 'tiny earthquakes' - according to a group of international experts.

In a new study led by the University of Sussex, geoscientists from the British Geological Survey and the Technical University of Munich reveal that using a micro-seismic technique, which detects tiny earthquakes which cause cracks in the rock, alongside modern electrical imaging technology, which measures rock mass, would provide scientists with much earlier warnings of potential rock falls.

Traditionally scientists use a manual method to monitor rock freezing and thawing, which involves drilling holes into rocks and is affected by frost weathering. During the new study the scientists replicated the conditions of a freezing environment in the Permafrost Laboratory at the University of Sussex and monitored the freeze-thaw of six hard and soft limestone blocks during an experiment that simulated 27 years of natural freezing and thawing.

By using the micro-seismic technique together with capacitive resistivity imaging, which measures freezing and thawing in limestone without having to drill into the rock, the study team recorded a staggering 1000 micro-cracking events.

With previous studies showing that higher temperatures, caused by global warming, have led to more unstable mountain rocks - the scientists, who took part in the new study, believe that using the two monitoring techniques together could prove vital for thousands of skiers and mountain climbers who undertake trips every year.

Professor Julian Murton, from the University of Sussex, who led on the study, said: "As our climate warms mountain rock walls are becoming more unstable - so working out how to predict rock falls could prove crucial in areas where people go climbing and skiing.

"Understanding the impact of freezing and thawing on bedrock is vital if we are to assess the stability of mountain rock walls. By using these two techniques together we have not only identified a practical method which allows us to monitor many more cracking events - but also one which can be used for many years to come."

Dr Oliver Kuras, from the British Geological Survey, who led on the development of geo-electrical imaging technology, said: "It is traditionally difficult to reliably 'see inside rock walls' using conventional electrical imaging methods, particularly when repeating surveys over time.

"With our new capacitive resistivity , we have extended the advantages of state-of-the-art geo-electrical monitoring to hard rock environments, which should benefit geohazards research in the future."

Professor Michael Krautblatter, from the Technical University of Munich, added: "With this study we could virtually visualise and listen to the cracking of rocks and we can now better understand how rock slopes become unstable and produce hazardous falls."

Explore further: Mountain climbing more dangerous due to climate change

More information: "Monitoring rock freezing and thawing by novel geo-electrical and acoustic techniques", Journal of Geophysical Research - Earth Surface, 2016.

Related Stories

Mountain climbing more dangerous due to climate change

January 15, 2016

Climate change increases the danger of falling rocks in the Alps and other mountain regions, adding to existing risks for mountain climbers. This is the conclusion of a study by Arnaud Temme of Wageningen University using ...

Popcorn-rocks solve the mystery of the magma chambers

November 2, 2016

Since the 18th century, geologists have struggled to explain how big magma chambers form in the Earth's crust. In particular, it has been difficult to explain where the surrounding rock goes when the magma intrudes. Now a ...

Scientists study how to print rocks in 3-D

August 10, 2016

A new 3-D printing technique being developed at Stanford could one day allow scientists to study rocks from afar, without needing to have actual samples in hand.

Recommended for you

Robot gives rare glimpse under Antarctic sea ice

December 21, 2016

An underwater robot has captured a rare glimpse beneath the Antarctic sea ice, revealing a colourful world filled with coconut-shaped sponges, dandelion-like worms, pink algae and spidery starfish.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.