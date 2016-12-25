Suomi NPP satellite spots Tropical Storm Nock-ten weakening

December 27, 2016
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite spots Tropical Storm Nock-ten weakening
On Dec. 27 NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP captured this visible image of Tropical Storm Nock-ten weakening east of the Philippines in the South China Sea. Credit: NASA MODIS Rapid Response/NOAA

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite flew over the South China Sea and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Nock-ten elongating as it continued getting weaker from wind shear.

On Dec. 27 the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible-light image of the Nock-ten. The image showed that the storm was elongating and starting to look more like a frontal system. The low-level center is located south of a large area of convection and thunderstorms indicating strong vertical .

The image also showed an intrusion of cooler, drier air with cold-air stratocumulus clouds along the western and southern edges of the storm.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) issued a bulletin on Nock-ten on Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC). At that time, Nock-ten's maximum sustained winds had dropped to 40 mph (35 knots/64.2 kph). The storm was centered near 14.2 degrees north latitude and 115.4 degrees east longitude, about 326 nautical miles west of Manila, Philippines. Tropical Storm Nock-ten is moving to the southwest at 7 mph (6 knots /11 kph).

JTWC's forecast track carries Tropical Storm Nock-ten in a southwesterly direction where it is expected to dissipate in a day or two.

Explore further: NASA spots Tropical Storm Nock-ten intensify

Related Stories

NASA spots Tropical Storm Nock-ten intensify

December 22, 2016

NASA's Aqua satellite flew over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Nock-ten after it strengthened from a tropical depression.

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone 05B form

December 7, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of newly formed Tropical Cyclone 05B in the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean.

Recommended for you

"Urban cold islands" driving plant evolution in cities

December 22, 2016

A tiny plant is providing big clues about how human development is driving the evolution of living organisms. New research from the University of Toronto Mississauga reveals the first evidence that common white clover changes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.