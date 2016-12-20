Stealth fungus that causes thrush 'hides' from immune system, experts find out how

December 13, 2016
Stealth fungus that causes thrush 'hides' from immune system, experts find out how
Candida albicans has evolved to 'hide' from our immune system. Credit: Graham Beard

Experts from the University of Aberdeen have discovered how the fungus which causes thrush tries to hide from our body's defences.

Candida albicans can be deadly when it takes advantage of the of cancer or transplant patients, and is also a common cause of thrush.

The fungus lives in most of us and is relatively harmless most of the time.

However, Candida can take hold and cause conditions such as thrush in babies, or the yeast infections that many women suffer after antibiotic treatments. If our defences become weakened, as can happen in cancer or , the fungus can be deadly.

In a significant new study, published today in Nature Microbiology, researchers from the University of Aberdeen's world-leading Aberdeen Fungal Group and Medical Research Council Centre for Medical Mycology have revealed ways in which the fungus can 'hide' from our .

Our body's immune system normally detects the fungus by interacting with specific molecules on its cell surface and then kills the fungal invader. Meanwhile, when the fungus senses the lactic acid we produce as part of a normal, healthy lifestyle, it changes its to make it more difficult for our immune system to detect and kill it.

The research, led by Professor Al Brown from the Aberdeen Fungal Group and funded by the European, Medical, and Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Councils, identifies the mechanisms that help the fungus mask itself from our immune detection system.

"We've discovered that this fungus is a moving target for our . It is very good at adapting to the environments within us and, through evolution, it has developed new ways to avoid being detected by our defences, said Professor Brown. "The fungus is playing a deadly game of hide-and-seek."

He continued: "Whilst for many healthy individuals Candida albicans is not a problem, and thrush infections are generally straightforward to treat, Candida can be a major health concern for some hospitalised patients. So it is important to work out how this survives inside us so that we can develop ways to tip the balance back in favour of the patient.

"Thanks to funding from the Medical Research Council and with the help of our partners at the Radboud University in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, we are now starting to define how these discoveries, which were made under well-defined laboratory conditions, relate to infections in real patients."

Explore further: Using stem cells to boost immunity against Candida albicans infections

More information: Elizabeth R. Ballou et al. Lactate signalling regulates fungal β-glucan masking and immune evasion, Nature Microbiology (2016). DOI: 10.1038/nmicrobiol.2016.238

Related Stories

Deadly superbug linked to four deaths in the US

November 8, 2016

A deadly new drug-resistant fungus has been linked to the deaths of four hospital patients in the U.S., according to a report released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The killer fungus that lives in your mouth

August 24, 2015

On hearing the word "fungi" most people will probably think of pizza al funghi or a portobello mushroom burger. Incidentally, roughly half of the people salivating about these dishes will also carry a fungus called Candida ...

Stopping Candida in its tracks

July 3, 2015

Scientists are one step closer to understanding how a normally harmless fungus changes to become a deadly infectious agent.

How a deadly fungus evades the immune system

March 31, 2015

New research from the University of Toronto has scientists re-thinking how a lethal fungus grows and kills immune cells. The study hints at a new approach to therapy for Candida albicans, one of the most common causes of ...

Recommended for you

The unique visual systems of deep sea fish

December 22, 2016

If asked the colour of the ocean, most people would rightly say "blue." The reason is that pure water absorbs long wavelength red light very strongly, but lets the shorter blue wavelengths pass. If you cut yourself while ...

Temperature drives biodiversity

December 22, 2016

Why is the diversity of animals and plants so unevenly distributed on our planet? An international research team headed by the University of Würzburg has provided new data on this core issue of ecology. The researchers found ...

Live cell imaging using a smartphone

December 21, 2016

A recent study from Uppsala University shows how smartphones can be used to make movies of living cells, without the need for expensive equipment. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, making it possible ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.