Researchers reveal the secret code language of bacteria

December 21, 2016 by Lisbeth Heilesen
Researchers reveal the secret code language of bacteria
For several years, researchers at Aarhus University have studied the molecular mechanisms that enable bacteria to hide in this way, and new research now suggests that they also make use of code language in their attempt to avoid being controlled. Credit: Ditlev E. Brodersen.

Antibiotic resistance in pathogenic bacteria is a growing global challenge. Danish researchers have now discovered that bacteria use a code language to avoid being controlled. Understanding this code language will be paramount to developing new antibiotics in the future.

Pathogenic bacteria - such as those that cause tuberculosis and typhoid fever - use a variety of clever tricks against our immune system and the antibiotics we use to control them.

One of these tricks is the ability to go "under cover" and hide from the immune system and the treatment by going into a dormant state where they are not discovered. For several years, at Aarhus University have studied the molecular mechanisms that enable bacteria to hide in this way, and new research now suggests that they also make use of code language in their attempt to avoid being controlled.

A palindrome is a word that reads the same both forwards and backwards, such as the word "kayak". In close collaboration with other leading researchers in bacterial physiology and bioinformatics at the University of Copenhagen and Aarhus University, a research team at the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics at Aarhus University, Denmark, led by Associate Professor Ditlev Egeskov Brodersen, has discovered that a large number of use cryptic palindromes embedded in the sequence of in their proteins to determine whether the dormant state should be established or interrupted.

The results have just been published in the renowned international journal Nucleic Acids Research, and include detailed three-dimensional structures of specific cell toxins that are activated during treatment with for example antibiotics, and demonstrate what happens to them when they bind to specific regions of the DNA of the bacterial cells. The toxins are usually kept in check by their partners, the so-called "anti-toxins", and the researchers have discovered that the palindrome codes enable the anti-toxins to block two toxins at the same time. The of the codes fits as a key in a lock, and the palindromic sequence is necessary because the two toxins to be blocked are rotated 180 degrees relative to each other.

And moreover, it seems that such codes are present in unprecedented numbers among bacteria. In the analysis of over 4,000 bacterial genomes, the researchers have further shown that up to 1/4 of all known bacteria use such codes in their constant struggle for survival. Therefore, the research results indicate that a better understanding of the code language of the bacteria is necessary to increase the possibilities of developing in the future.

Explore further: X-rays reveal the self-defence mechanisms of bacteria

More information: Kirstine L. Bendtsen et al, Toxin inhibition inVapBC1 is mediated by a flexible pseudo-palindromic protein motif and modulated by DNA binding, Nucleic Acids Research (2016). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkw1266

Related Stories

X-rays reveal the self-defence mechanisms of bacteria

September 14, 2012

A research group at Aarhus University has gained unique insight into how bacteria control the amount of toxin in their cells. The new findings can eventually lead to the development of novel forms of treatment for bacterial ...

Bacteria use lethal cytotoxins to evade antibiotic treatment

November 18, 2013

In spite of the fact that the first antibiotics were discovered almost a century ago, infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, encephalitis and meningitis are still serious diseases for humans in the twenty-first century. ...

How bacteria survive antibiotic treatment

December 20, 2016

Scientists around the world are working hard to win the battle against multi-resistant bacteria. A new publication from the BASP Centre, University of Copenhagen, now suggests even sensitive bacteria manage to survive antibiotic ...

Oxygen can wake up dormant bacteria for antibiotic attacks

December 8, 2016

Bacterial resistance does not come just through adaptation to antibiotics, sometimes the bacteria simply go to sleep. An international team of researchers is looking at compounds that attack bacteria's ability to go dormant ...

Recommended for you

The unique visual systems of deep sea fish

December 22, 2016

If asked the colour of the ocean, most people would rightly say "blue." The reason is that pure water absorbs long wavelength red light very strongly, but lets the shorter blue wavelengths pass. If you cut yourself while ...

Temperature drives biodiversity

December 22, 2016

Why is the diversity of animals and plants so unevenly distributed on our planet? An international research team headed by the University of Würzburg has provided new data on this core issue of ecology. The researchers found ...

Live cell imaging using a smartphone

December 21, 2016

A recent study from Uppsala University shows how smartphones can be used to make movies of living cells, without the need for expensive equipment. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, making it possible ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.