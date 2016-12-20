Reprogrammable skin stem cells in a test tube could reduce number of animal experiments

December 20, 2016
Reprogrammable skin stem cells in a test tube could reduce number of animal experiments
Immunofluorescent image of hair follicle stem cells grown in a petri dish. The architecture of a stem cell culture is visualised by fluorescent antibodies against the structural proteins Keratin-6 (in green) and actin (red); cell nuclei are labelled in blue. Credit: Biology of Ageing

To develop new treatments for skin cancer, drugs need to be tested on animals. Now scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing in Cologne have been able to grow mouse skin stem cells in a dish. These stem cells in a test-tube could reduce the number of animal experiments.

Wounds need to heal and dead hairs need to be replaced. Responsible for this are the so-called hair follicle in our skin. These stem cells can mature into all the different cell types in the skin epidermis. If they are out of control skin cancer can develop.

"We wanted to develop a system to study hair follicle stem cells in the skin and their role in cancer development", explains Carlos Andrés Chacón-Martínez, a scientist in the group of Sara Wickström at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing in Cologne. "Usually we need to use model organisms, such as mice. But it requires a large number of animals and years to study. With our new method we can readily investigate these stem cells in a in short periods. As a result we don't need that many animals anymore."

Reprograming of cells back into stem cells

To grow hair follicle stem cells in a petri dish the researchers initially need to extract from mice and place them in a three-dimensional gel made of proteins normally found in the skin. To stimulate cell growth the scientists added different factors, which regulate cell growth and survival. The hair follicle stem cells were able to survive for long time in the dish.

Studies of the Cologne scientists revealed that the 3-D environment and the specific growth-promoting factors could even reprogram already back into stem cells, revealing that these cells are much more flexible and dynamic than was previously thought. "Now we are able to mimic the properties of the skin in the petri dish. We can study how the cells behave, when we, for example, irradiate them with UV light, instead of irradiating living mice. This culture system is a powerful tool to design and test interventions that might delay ageing and prevent cancer", explains Chacón-Martínez.

Human skin

Now the researchers are adapting the system to . "Growing human stem cells with our method is likely to have important implications in regenerative medicine. Modern medicine is already able to grow and transplant human skin, but this is hairless. Maybe we could help bald men to regrow hair", says Chacón-Martínez.

Explore further: Tiny hair follicle offers big clues about the life and death of stem cells

More information: Carlos Andrés Chacón‐Martínez et al. Hair follicle stem cell cultures reveal self‐organizing plasticity of stem cells and their progeny, The EMBO Journal (2016). DOI: 10.15252/embj.201694902

Related Stories

Rat hair cells found to be true stem cells

October 4, 2005

Cells inside hair follicles are stem cells able to develop into the cell types needed for hair growth and follicle replacement, Swiss researchers claim.

Mapping the skin in time and space

October 4, 2016

The skin is the largest organ in mammals and it serves to protect the body from outside influences, such as physical damage, radiation, fluid loss or extreme temperatures. To fulfill this function, a plethora of cell types ...

Adult stem cells found to suppress cancer while dormant

December 20, 2013

Researchers at UCLA's Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research have discovered a mechanism by which certain adult stem cells suppress their ability to initiate skin cancer during their dormant ...

Recommended for you

The unique visual systems of deep sea fish

December 22, 2016

If asked the colour of the ocean, most people would rightly say "blue." The reason is that pure water absorbs long wavelength red light very strongly, but lets the shorter blue wavelengths pass. If you cut yourself while ...

Temperature drives biodiversity

December 22, 2016

Why is the diversity of animals and plants so unevenly distributed on our planet? An international research team headed by the University of Würzburg has provided new data on this core issue of ecology. The researchers found ...

Live cell imaging using a smartphone

December 21, 2016

A recent study from Uppsala University shows how smartphones can be used to make movies of living cells, without the need for expensive equipment. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, making it possible ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.